2020 One year ago today
With summer approaching, the staff at the Washington State University Bear Center wanted to help its furry residents beat the heat. So, Brandon Hutzenbiler and staff built a cave for its 11 bears into the side of a hill located at the 2-acre exercise yard. The “cave” is a 10-foot-long steel culvert buried into the soil. It has a flat top and bottom to be more comfortable for the bears, and it is sealed on one end so they cannot burrow further into the hill. It cost $2,000 and was paid for by a longtime donor to the facility. … While WSU is planning on restarting in-person courses this fall, large classes will likely be conducted online and in-person classes may conclude sooner than normal after Thanksgiving break. WSU’s leaders spoke about COVID-19 and the coming fall semester during an online town hall discussion on YouTube
2016 Five years ago today
Veterans recognize the true meaning behind Memorial Day which honors America’s heroes.”The true meaning of Memorial Day is not a four-day weekend and a barbecue,” said Ken Alsterlund, past state commander for the Department of Idaho Veterans of Foreign Wars. “That’s, unfortunately, what a lot of people think that it is.” Alsterlund, who served 20 years in the Army, was born in Moscow. Potlatch Boy Scout Troop 358 and Venture Crew 360, a group for boys and girls ages 13 to 20, dedicated their morning to placing American flags on veterans’ graves at the cemetery. … American flags were raised and the sound of “The Star-Spangled Banner” crept through downtown Kendrick at the 56th annual Locust Blossom Festival. Hundreds of area residents lined the streets to pay respects to their local veterans — both those that made it home and those less fortunate. Military and emergency vehicles slowly drove through Kendrick with their lights lit up and sirens screaming, as Kendrick High School’s graduating classes of 1976 and 1986 rode on the back of old wheat trucks, and 1940s tractors and classic cars cruised down Main Street.
2011 10 years ago today
A 50-year-old Harvard man was transported to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow after a deer ran into the side of his motorcycle, according to the Idaho State Police. The man was taken by ambulance after the deer entered the road and collided with the side of his 2007 Harley-Davidson, an ISP news release stated. The incident occurred on State Highway 6 about three miles east of Harvard. … Fred Lange, 84, saluted the flag during his lunch at the Pullman Senior Center. Then, he bowed his head for prayer. He spoke casually to his friends at the center over a bowl of beef stew and cup of hot chocolate, often cracking jokes. All the while, he was wearing his Distinguished Flying Cross pin on his shirt. The Pullman World War II and Vietnam War veteran has been selected for an Inland Northwest Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., a nearly three-year old part of the national Honor Flight program.