2018 One year ago today
Should the Port of Whitman County invest $800,000 and devote substantial staff time to a fiber-optic project located in the Interstate 5 corridor between Seattle and Portland? That question prompted a lengthy debate and a rare split vote by the Port of Whitman commissioners. … A small drive-thru coffee stand is proposed to be installed just south of the vacant Sixth and Jackson streets lot on the Jackson Street Silos property. Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Bill Belknap told MURA Commissioners the stand would utilize the two existing driveways on Jackson Street to enter and exit the stand.
2014 Five years ago today
Incoming Washington State University students might think they will be able to enjoy marijuana at any time and any place with Initiative 502 in full effect. That’s not the case, according to law enforcement officials at the Pullman Police Department and WSU. WSU, in order to keep federal funding, will not change its drug policy in accordance with I-502. In other words, students will not be allowed to smoke or ingest marijuana while on campus. … Latah County continues to show improvement in its unemployment rate compared to last year, according to Idaho Department of Labor statistics. The county reported a 4.3 percent unemployment for the month of June. This is slightly lower than last month’s 4.5 percent unemployment rate, and significantly lower than last summer’s rate of 6.2 percent.
2009 10 years ago today
The Moscow City Council will discuss a draft ordinance today that would prohibit smoking in bars. In addition to banning smoking in bars and private clubs, the ordinance would prohibit smoking within 20 feet of an entrance or exit. It also allows the creation of outdoor smoking areas, as well as separate indoor smoking areas. … A horde of people of all ages pressed close to the stage, dancing, cheering and singing along as Josh Ritter played on the third night of Rendezvous in the Park. The best Rendezvous turnout in recent years was attributed by most to the return of Moscow-raised folk singer and headliner.
1994 25 years ago today
The Palouse Health Care Network took one small step toward organization and one giant leap for regional health care. Administrators from Pullman Memorial Hospital, Gritman Medical Center and 22 area doctors formed an interim board of directors for the new regional health alliance and they agreed to work toward providing locals with a range of local health insurance products. … Hot weather and low moisture levels prompted early harvest on the Palouse. Farmers in areas of low rainfall began harvesting this week. Early reports indicate quality and yield will be down. Farmers in the Pullman and Colfax expect to begin substantial harvests next week.