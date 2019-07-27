2018 One year ago today
Children and adults have respectfully donated and taken books from Melinda Stockton’s Little Free Library outside her Moscow home for the past four years. But last weekend, Stockton checked on the “library” and discovered a container of dog treats, a guestbook, a stack of bookmarks, a couple of sticky note pads and two pens were stolen. … The Whitman County Public Service Building is in need of dire repairs after it was discovered the beams that support the 106-year-old building are weak and rotting. Earlier this week, the commissioners unanimously approved an order of emergency and waived any bidding requirements to immediately shore up the flooring so it no longer poses a significant risk of collapsing.
2014 Five years ago today
Sgt. Dan Hargraves of the Pullman Police Department set the egg down on the asphalt and handed a young girl and boy a small hammer. He asked the children to try to smash the egg, but not before he placed a standard bike helmet over it. It was one of several demonstrations at the first bike rodeo and car seat check hosted by the Pullman Police. ... Horse owners from Pullman, Moscow, Whitman and Latah counties came together outside of Troy to support the Latah County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. With their horses raring to go, riders paid a $10 donation to participate in the posse’s Fifth Annual Horse ‘N’ Around Poker Ride. Riders took their horses on a trail set up by the posse. At each stop, they earned points through various activities and games.
2009 10 years ago today
Moscow’s attempts to sell water across the state line have officially dried up. The city has been trying since February 2008 to find a way to sell water across to Boise-based Hawkins Companies for use at its planned 700,000-square-foot shopping center in Whitman County just outside of Moscow. The city hit a brick wall in March, when legislation that would have paved the way for a sale died in a state House committee. ... Walmart officials will need to make some changes to their revised site plan before construction can begin on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman. Public Works Director Mark Workman identified several deficiencies in the plan, which was submitted in June by Walmart’s Spokane contractor, CLC Associates, Inc.
1994 25 years ago today
Helbling Brothers, a Moscow institution since 1949, has been sold. St. John Hardware, an implement and hardware business in northern Whitman County will take over the business at A and Jackson streets Dec. 31. One Helbling’s first customers, Wayne McMurray, of Pullman, said he’s been hearing that rumor for at least 10 years. … A Latah County sheriff’s deputy who filed a tort claim against Sheriff Joe Overstreet was refused a routine pay raise Wednesday, her attorney said this morning. Moscow attorney Craig Mosman, who represents Margaret Lhmbecker, said in a telephone conversation this morning that Overstreet refused to give Lehmbecker a standard pay increase after her second tort claim against Overstreet was reported in the Daily News on Tuesday.