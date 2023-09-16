Back-to-school shopping? Don’t forget a library card

Marisa Gibler

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Whether you have kids heading to school or are packing a backpack for yourself this fall, a library card is the cheapest, most powerful tool you can add — a passport to resources, entertainment and education.

On the corner of Grand and Olsen in Pullman, a block from the shops on Main Street, Neill Public Library is an accessible, welcoming destination. People find comfortable seating, refuge from the weather, and judgment-free access to print and digital media. Classes visit regularly, home-schoolers and tutors set up makeshift workspaces, and parents pushing strollers attend storytimes, connect with other families and check out near-limitless piles of books. Teens head here after school to use public computers, international students transmit documents via self-service fax and seniors learn about Medicare. From the moment the doors open in the morning until they lock in the evening, the flow of people continues. No place but a library can provide such a breadth of services to this diverse community, all for free.

Nathan Weller, lifelong resident of Pullman and current City Councilor, has fond childhood memories of NPL. He stopped by the library recently to share his story — and pick up a few books and movies.

