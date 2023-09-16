Back-to-school shopping? Don’t forget a library card

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Whether you have kids heading to school or are packing a backpack for yourself this fall, a library card is the cheapest, most powerful tool you can add — a passport to resources, entertainment and education.
On the corner of Grand and Olsen in Pullman, a block from the shops on Main Street, Neill Public Library is an accessible, welcoming destination. People find comfortable seating, refuge from the weather, and judgment-free access to print and digital media. Classes visit regularly, home-schoolers and tutors set up makeshift workspaces, and parents pushing strollers attend storytimes, connect with other families and check out near-limitless piles of books. Teens head here after school to use public computers, international students transmit documents via self-service fax and seniors learn about Medicare. From the moment the doors open in the morning until they lock in the evening, the flow of people continues. No place but a library can provide such a breadth of services to this diverse community, all for free.
Nathan Weller, lifelong resident of Pullman and current City Councilor, has fond childhood memories of NPL. He stopped by the library recently to share his story — and pick up a few books and movies.
Entering a library, you can travel time and space, meet someone new, learn valuable skills, or imagine forgotten lands and yet-to-be-discovered worlds. The only cost is time, and the only requirement an open mind. The knowledge revolution began with the written word, but these days, a library is made up of more than books. It’s a community hub with compelling speakers and events, the newest technology and myriad nonprint materials to borrow. Your free membership provides access to an inside scoop on new opportunities and a treasure trove of unique resources, including streaming films, e-books and more. At the library, you can grow and go more than you imagined.
Whether overseas or the next town over, I search out local libraries on the hunt for my next “aha!” moment or new insight. This deep appreciation for books and libraries was cultivated by my mom as she combed through the catalog at Neill Public Library for classics like “Goodnight Moon” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” As my brother and I grew, we selected the books and read aloud to her. Always into history, one of the very first titles I chose was Homer’s “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.”
My affinity for libraries has continued throughout my life, but evolved. I shifted from attending story times to serving my community as an adult, and developed a deeper understanding of what the library has to offer. As a child, I searched out quiet corners and settled in to read, providing a temporary escape from bullies and anxiety. As I grew, I borrowed religion and philosophy books to better understand the views of others. “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius provided particularly invaluable advice during difficult times, and I later donated a copy to NPL. After an internship at NASA, I donated a book about the aerodynamics of flight. Lately, I check out new DVDs and obscure books that I’ve come across on the shelves, or I borrow digital audiobooks with the Libby app to enjoy at the gym or on the road. I’m also involved in volunteering in my role as a councilor.
I encourage you to take the first step on your own library journey, and register for a card today. May you discover as much of a safe space and as many opportunities for adventure as I have at Neill Public Library.
Neill Public Library affirms and promotes the idea that every person, regardless of age, ability, identity or socio-economic status, has a right to access library materials. Anyone can have a library card. There is no residency requirement, minimum age or cost. All you need is photo ID and proof of mailing address. Accounts for patrons under eighteen must be made by a parent or guardian. And during the month of September, every person who opens a new account will receive a prize! We look forward to introducing you to all that the library offers, and share Nathan’s hope that it’s the beginning of a rewarding, life-long journey.
Gibler is the circulation & reference assistant at Neill Public Library.