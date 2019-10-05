As part of the “Light of Unity Festival” honoring the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bab, the founder of the Baha’i faith, area Baha’i members will celebrate with multiple events this month.
The film “Dawn of the Light” will focus on the founders of the Baha’i faith, Bab and Baha’u’llah, and how the effect of their teachings on human thought and behavior. The film will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Borah Theater on the second floor of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
Founding Executive Director of UnityWorks, Randie Gottlieb, will speak at 7 p.m. Oct 18 at the Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd., in Pullman. The nonprofit educational organization focuses on promoting oneness in humanity. Gottlieb will speak on how the organization works with classrooms around the globe to eliminate racism and encourage inclusion.
Gottlieb will speak on “The Baha’i Faith: Teachings on Unity and Oneness” 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 in the Social Room at Bishop Place, 811 Klemgard Ave., in Pulman. His speech will be followed by a Q and A session.
Family Day will be 12:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Palouse Room and Barley Room of the Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., in Pullman. Children, youth and parents can participate in activity stations, including a unity mural, candy circle, origami, bean bag toss, coloring, etc. All children and youth must be accompanied by parents.
Peter and Jolie Haug will examine how past religions have risen from highly improbable circumstances in the program “Possibilities of the Improbable: Seeds of the New Civilization, Bicentenary Observance of the Birth of The Bab” starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow.
The final event for the Light of Unity Festival will show the film “Light to the World,” a celebration of the birth of Baha’u’llah, at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Best Western Wheatland Inn, 701 N. Main St., Colfax.
All events are free and open to all members of the Palouse community. For information, contact palouse.bahai.events@gmail.com.