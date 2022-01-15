Barn cat proved no match for live wire

The only time I saw a pet electrocuted was half a century ago.
On weekends, I worked on a small farm in southern Idaho. One weekend we were rebuilding an old corral that some horses decided to leave. Two sections were torn out and four of us were cutting lumber and nailing it back in place. But there was much more that needed repair.
The owner, of course, grumbled about the cost of the repairs.
A long extension cord ran from a nearby light pole. It powered the circular saw we used to cut the lumber to length. On the extension cord was a short length of cord that was tied to a chuck key. A chuck key is the device used to firmly set a drill bit in its chuck on a drill. The owner thought, if he stuck it to the extension cord that was always used with the drill, none of us ranch hands would lose another chuck key.
Eventually, the extension cord came under greater tension and lifted off the ground as we made our way around the corral with the saw. That dangling chuck key and the random motion of it caught the eye of one of the barn cats that was lazing around nearby. Soon, the cat was laying under the chuck key so he could bat it around for fun.
Several of us may have noticed, but we really noticed when the kitty jumped up and bit the cord. There was a muffled pop and the saw suddenly stopped. People started tracing the power supply to determine why. Sure enough, there lay a dead cat and bite marks in the cord.
Pets will oftentimes play with electrical cords if they lack other diversions. Sometimes they just do it anyway. Electrocution is the single most common type of electrical injury in household pets according to PetMD.
I don’t know why the barn cat described above died. Most will survive. And if you didn’t witness the event, how would you know it happened?
It starts with the burns in and around the cat’s mouth. Typically, an electric shock from chewing a charged wire will cause breathing problems resulting in shortness of breath. The shock causes a tachypnea, a big word meaning abnormally fast breathing. When that happens, breathing is not efficient and can be fatal. Often too, fluid can collect in the lungs and high blood pressure results in the arteries near the lungs that may be damaged.
A shocked kitty can also exhibit quivering muscles, seizures and even outright physical collapse. Cats may cough a lot or seem to insist on positioning themselves starkly upright to breath.
Most of these injuries occur in cats younger than 2 years old because they are curious, active and often teething. They have a natural instinct to chew things.
Another thing I found when reading about these injuries was the somewhat common eye injuries that may occur from such a shock. It seems when a kitten suffers an electrical shock from a cord, they are most likely chewing with one side of their mouth more than another to bear down on the tough plastic cord insulation. Their eyes are nearby and the closest one to the injury has been shown to develop a cataract in some cases.
Without question, a shocked cat that survives needs to be seen by a veterinarian for essential supportive care.
Prevention of electrical shock injuries and deaths is the best way to manage the risk. Throw out any damaged electrical cords and don’t keep things dangling from them.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.