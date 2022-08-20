In this age of increasing prices, you may be looking for avenues to save a few dollars. With inflation at a 40-year high, this is a great time to reflect on the value of a library card. I recently surveyed Genesee Library patrons to find out how they value their library card during these leaner times.
One patron commented her library card puts more money in her pocket. Instead of paying for each book purchased at Costco, she can borrow books and save hundreds of dollars a year with reading material from the library. You also can get free interlibrary loans from outside the Valnet consortium if an item (older than one year) cannot be found locally.
You don’t have to worry about buying extra books when you use your library card. You can get that extra book without worry of what it’s going to cost — unlike that extra bag of chips you may be pondering. There’s no dialing back on borrowing books from the library, either. You don’t buy anything at the library, but every time you visit, you can go home with something new. One patron said he “valued his library card more than any credit card.”
“Using the Libby app to download and listen to audiobooks is the greatest thing since sliced bread,” commented one patron.
Countless audiobooks and e-books can be downloaded directly to your phone and e-readers using the Libby app. If you don’t like waiting for an item on hold at your library, try searching multiple Idaho Digital Ebook Alliance partner libraries to see what’s available through Libby.
I lucked out with my most recent e-book read, when I didn’t find anything on the shelf that caught my fancy and was immediately available. I was doubly plagued by the dilemma of not having a physical book on my nightstand. But I was delighted to download an available quick read from one of our partner librariesin Meridian.
Want help pruning the never-ending streaming media diet instead of paying those creeping prices from Netflix and other subscriptions? Your library card can help. With Kanopy, users are allotted a certain number of credits each month, and each movie or TV episode requires one credit. There’s a section for Academy Award winners and nominees, as well as many PBS shows, including the Masterpiece series. If you’re a casual watcher like me, enjoying a good rerun or cinema, you’ll find plenty from which to choose.
The library also has a large inventory of available DVDs to choose from — all free with your library card.
Genesee Library patrons like learning something new. They look no further than their local library. September’s Tastiest Tomato Contest at the Genesee Library offers gardeners and tomato lovers opportunities to taste a variety of tomatoes and help gardeners decide on what favorite variety they would like to plant for next year’s garden. This program usually jumpstarts a plethora of book requests for canning and recipes — all available with a library card. For the past two years, Genesee Library has offered watercolor classes all generously funded by Latah County Arts and Culture grants. Participants have tried their hand at painting starry night scenes, pumpkins and pansies — at zero cost. The library has an October Christmas card watercolor class already scheduled. It’s a great way to learn something new and also create gifts for loved ones.
There are so many more things than just books available to check out with your library card. You can access several local newspapers on the LCLD’s public computers. Choose from a variety of magazines to take home or read online. One of our most popular items available for young families is an Itty Bitty Brain Box. One patron who works at home said Itty Bitty boxes keep her 4-5 year-olds busy for an hour or more. They’re a free babysitter in a box!
Latah County Library District has eliminated those dreadful late fees which often kept libraries from seeing you again. Lost and damaged fees remain, but those help maintain collections on the shelf for all to borrow and enjoy.
Your library card represents something powerful — providing free and equal access to information, opportunities to enrich your life, and solutions to lessen strain on ever-increasing prices. Look no further than your library card as a means to save time and money. As one patron stated, “You pay taxes to support your library, makes sense to use it.”
Connie Sobczyk is the Genesee Library branch manager.