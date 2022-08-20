In this age of increasing prices, you may be looking for avenues to save a few dollars. With inflation at a 40-year high, this is a great time to reflect on the value of a library card. I recently surveyed Genesee Library patrons to find out how they value their library card during these leaner times.

One patron commented her library card puts more money in her pocket. Instead of paying for each book purchased at Costco, she can borrow books and save hundreds of dollars a year with reading material from the library. You also can get free interlibrary loans from outside the Valnet consortium if an item (older than one year) cannot be found locally.

You don’t have to worry about buying extra books when you use your library card. You can get that extra book without worry of what it’s going to cost — unlike that extra bag of chips you may be pondering. There’s no dialing back on borrowing books from the library, either. You don’t buy anything at the library, but every time you visit, you can go home with something new. One patron said he “valued his library card more than any credit card.”

