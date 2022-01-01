Bennetts, of Genesee, celebrate their 50th anniversary

Doug and Kathy Bennett will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 8. The couple was married Jan. 8, 1972 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee, Idaho.
Doug served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-73 before returning to Genesee to work at Broemeling Welding. Doug and Kathy owned and operated Broemeling welding with Kathy’s brother and sister-in-law from 1998 to 2008 after they took over for their parents. Kathy worked at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow from 1989 to 2017.
Kathy is involved in Ladies of St. Maries and the American Legion Auxiliary in Genesee. Doug is involved in the American Legion, the Genesee Planning and Zoning Commission and the Bryden Canyon Golf Association in Lewiston. Doug is a past member of the Genesee City Council and served 30 years on the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department. Together they enjoy playing golf, camping, spending time with their family and Vandal Football.
The Bennetts have two sons and two daughters: Eric Bennett, Jason Bennett, Megan Palmer and Kayla Bennett. They have five grandchildren.
There will be a reception from 1:30-4 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Genesee Fire Station at 235 W. Chestnut St. in Genesee. No gifts please, your presence is the best gift.