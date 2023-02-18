The lowly lentil, long overshadowed by sexier beans like adzuki, garbanzo and black turtle beans, is undergoing a glam campaign to elevate it into the pantheon of superfoods.

Columbia Grain International, a global leader in the origination, processing, logistics and distribution of high-quality pulses and edible beans in the U.S. and worldwide, is set to launch its new Balanced Bushel line of lentils and other pulse products available in March through Amazon and other retail outlets.

“We’re doing seven different products in this line,” said Tony Roelofs, vice president of pulses for Columbia Grain International, which is based in Portland, Ore.