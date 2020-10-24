GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER
Oct. 12
Casey Lane King, a boy, to Cheyenne and Clayton King
Oct. 13
Ainsley Emilia Harper Root, a girl, to Dakota and Josh Root
Remy Phillip Meyer, a boy, to Laurel and Karl Meyer
Oct. 15
Seven Krew Hancock, a boy, to Kat Samuels and Tyeler Hancock
Oct. 17
Hollis Floyd Lockie, a boy, to Samantha and Clayton Lockie
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Oct. 15
Calen Austin Reisenauer, a boy, to Kayla and Colt Reisenauer
Oct. 16
Drew Everly Druffel, a girl, to Heather and Bernard Druffel