GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 12

Casey Lane King, a boy, to Cheyenne and Clayton King

Oct. 13

Ainsley Emilia Harper Root, a girl, to Dakota and Josh Root

Remy Phillip Meyer, a boy, to Laurel and Karl Meyer

Oct. 15

Seven Krew Hancock, a boy, to Kat Samuels and Tyeler Hancock

Oct. 17

Hollis Floyd Lockie, a boy, to Samantha and Clayton Lockie

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Oct. 15

Calen Austin Reisenauer, a boy, to Kayla and Colt Reisenauer

Oct. 16

Drew Everly Druffel, a girl, to Heather and Bernard Druffel

