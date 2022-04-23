GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER
April 7
Alvin Wesley Empey, a boy, to Michelle Boese-Empey and Greg Empey
April 11
Kennedy Anne Dean, a girl, to Nicole and Jacob Dean
April 12
Atlas Harley Grill, a boy, to An Vo and Caleb Grill-Shook
April 16
Levi James Brown, a boy, to Elizabeth and Chris Brown
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
April 11
Ryder Eugene Holzer, a boy, to Genevieve Sylvia and Breck Holzer
April 12
Evelyn Lynch Herriott, a girl, to Jessie Lynch and Cascade Herriott
Seraya Rose Lynn Aung-Harmon, a girl, to Samara Harmon and Aron Aung
April 14
Fiona McCabe, a girl, to Malisa and Andrew McCabe