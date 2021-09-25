PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Sept. 7
Rebel James Flemmer, a boy, to Taylor and Jason Flemmer
Sept. 8
Keen Ansel Solbrack, a boy, to Sarah and Jeff Solbrack
Sept. 12
Xavier Alan Port, a boy, to Emilie Reiner and Dylan Port
Sept. 15
Jackson Timothy Davison, a boy, to Lauri and Sean Davison
Sept. 16
Ayah May Helbling, a girl, to Savannah and Jake Helbling
Blakely Jade Kanikkeberg, a girl, to Ashleigh and Hayden Kanikkeberg
GRITMAN FAMILY BIRTH CENTER
Sept. 7
Raylan Micheal Haynes, a boy, to Olivia and Micheal Haynes
Sept. 8
Wyatt James Barbour, a boy, to Lindsay and Jacob Barbour
Sept. 11
Arian Renea Wilcoxon, a girl, to Casandra and Daniel Wilcoxon
Date not provided
Macklin Roth, a boy, to Theda and Hunter Roth
Flint Roth, a boy, to Theda and Hunter Roth