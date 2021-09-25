PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Sept. 7

Rebel James Flemmer, a boy, to Taylor and Jason Flemmer

Sept. 8

Keen Ansel Solbrack, a boy, to Sarah and Jeff Solbrack

Sept. 12

Xavier Alan Port, a boy, to Emilie Reiner and Dylan Port

Sept. 15

Jackson Timothy Davison, a boy, to Lauri and Sean Davison

Sept. 16

Ayah May Helbling, a girl, to Savannah and Jake Helbling

Blakely Jade Kanikkeberg, a girl, to Ashleigh and Hayden Kanikkeberg

GRITMAN FAMILY BIRTH CENTER

Sept. 7

Raylan Micheal Haynes, a boy, to Olivia and Micheal Haynes

Sept. 8

Wyatt James Barbour, a boy, to Lindsay and Jacob Barbour

Sept. 11

Arian Renea Wilcoxon, a girl, to Casandra and Daniel Wilcoxon

Date not provided

Macklin Roth, a boy, to Theda and Hunter Roth

Flint Roth, a boy, to Theda and Hunter Roth

