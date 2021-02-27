WHITMAN HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CLINICS

Feb. 20

Nora Meyerhofer, a girl, to Natalia and Josh Meyerhofer

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Feb. 16

Lincoln James Shackelford, a boy, to Alexandria and Kenny Shackelford

Feb. 18

Chloe West, a girl, to Emily and Isaac West

Feb. 19

Walter Travis Wytcherley, a boy, to Jake and Lola Wytcherley

GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER

Feb. 14

Flint Warner Reid, a boy, to Zachary and Julianne Reid

Feb. 18

Tayen Jo Dayton, a girl, to Boston Dayton

Feb. 20

Kennedy Chesnut, a girl, to Christopher and Taylor Chesnut

Feb. 21

Olliver Kenneth Staton, a boy, to Danielle Paris and Ryan Staton

Feb. 22

Isabelle Renee Ferguson, a girl, to Joseph and Kaleigh Ferguson

