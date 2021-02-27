WHITMAN HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CLINICS
Feb. 20
Nora Meyerhofer, a girl, to Natalia and Josh Meyerhofer
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Feb. 16
Lincoln James Shackelford, a boy, to Alexandria and Kenny Shackelford
Feb. 18
Chloe West, a girl, to Emily and Isaac West
Feb. 19
Walter Travis Wytcherley, a boy, to Jake and Lola Wytcherley
GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER
Feb. 14
Flint Warner Reid, a boy, to Zachary and Julianne Reid
Feb. 18
Tayen Jo Dayton, a girl, to Boston Dayton
Feb. 20
Kennedy Chesnut, a girl, to Christopher and Taylor Chesnut
Feb. 21
Olliver Kenneth Staton, a boy, to Danielle Paris and Ryan Staton
Feb. 22
Isabelle Renee Ferguson, a girl, to Joseph and Kaleigh Ferguson