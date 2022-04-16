GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER
April 6
Dietrich James Petersen, a boy, to Emily and JJ Petersen
April 7
Alvin Wesley Empey, a boy, to Michelle Bosse-Empey and Creg Empey
April 11
Violet Diana Lowe, a girl, to Lucy and David Lowe
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
March 31
Thomas Everett Downs, a boy, Eva and Jess Downs
April 3
Demi Grace Kotsonas, a girl, to Ashlie and Peter Kotsonas
April 5
Dawson Roy Bice, a boy, to Kerri and Kade Bice
April 6
Brantley Robert Hansen, a boy, to Britney and Mathew Hansen
April 7
Struder Gillispie, a boy, to Kayla and Chase Gillispie
Autrey Gillispie, a boy, to Kayla and Chase Gillispie