GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER

April 6

Dietrich James Petersen, a boy, to Emily and JJ Petersen

April 7

Alvin Wesley Empey, a boy, to Michelle Bosse-Empey and Creg Empey

April 11

Violet Diana Lowe, a girl, to Lucy and David Lowe

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

March 31

Thomas Everett Downs, a boy, Eva and Jess Downs

April 3

Demi Grace Kotsonas, a girl, to Ashlie and Peter Kotsonas

April 5

Dawson Roy Bice, a boy, to Kerri and Kade Bice

April 6

Brantley Robert Hansen, a boy, to Britney and Mathew Hansen

April 7

Struder Gillispie, a boy, to Kayla and Chase Gillispie

Autrey Gillispie, a boy, to Kayla and Chase Gillispie

