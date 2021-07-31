PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

July 20

Paislee Rylan Garrett, a girl, to Ashlee Schaub and Paul Garrett

July 20

Sloane Burke, a girl, to Jeremy and Christina Burke

Theodore Alexander-Louis Brogan, a boy, to Victoria and Ryan Brogan

July 22

Felix Henry Hammerich, a boy, to Kaylee and Charlie Hammerich

July 23

William Richard Roberts, a boy, to Abigail Robers

GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER

July 20

Dalton Wade Thomas Ells, a boy, to Kyle and Athena Ells

July 22

Logan Dawson Foster, a boy, to Cassie and Jack Foster

Tags

Recommended for you