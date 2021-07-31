PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
July 20
Paislee Rylan Garrett, a girl, to Ashlee Schaub and Paul Garrett
July 20
Sloane Burke, a girl, to Jeremy and Christina Burke
Theodore Alexander-Louis Brogan, a boy, to Victoria and Ryan Brogan
July 22
Felix Henry Hammerich, a boy, to Kaylee and Charlie Hammerich
July 23
William Richard Roberts, a boy, to Abigail Robers
GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER
July 20
Dalton Wade Thomas Ells, a boy, to Kyle and Athena Ells
July 22
Logan Dawson Foster, a boy, to Cassie and Jack Foster