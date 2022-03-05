PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Feb. 21
Bronson Orraj Helbling, a boy, to Kirsten and Phillip Helbling
Feb. 22
Benjamin Wescott Pressnall-Titus, a boy to Amanda Pressnall and Andrew Titus
Feb. 23
Stetson W. Garrett, a boy, to Desiree Chappell and Joshua Garrett
Feb. 25
Damon Jett Willett, a boy, to Alana and Jordan Willett
Aislinn Sariel Gonzalez-Cirranta, a girl, to Alejandra Carrata and Ramiro Gonzalez
Feb. 26
Reyna Grace Hanson, a girl, to Stephanie Eklund and Jacob Hanson
GRITMAN FAMILY BIRTH CENTER
Feb. 22
Daisy Mei Southwick, a girl, to Kaylea and Derek Southwick
Feb. 23
Amara Eden Colwell, a girl, to Valerie and A.J Colwell