PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Feb. 21

Bronson Orraj Helbling, a boy, to Kirsten and Phillip Helbling

Feb. 22

Benjamin Wescott Pressnall-Titus, a boy to Amanda Pressnall and Andrew Titus

Feb. 23

Stetson W. Garrett, a boy, to Desiree Chappell and Joshua Garrett

Feb. 25

Damon Jett Willett, a boy, to Alana and Jordan Willett

Aislinn Sariel Gonzalez-Cirranta, a girl, to Alejandra Carrata and Ramiro Gonzalez

Feb. 26

Reyna Grace Hanson, a girl, to Stephanie Eklund and Jacob Hanson

GRITMAN FAMILY BIRTH CENTER

Feb. 22

Daisy Mei Southwick, a girl, to Kaylea and Derek Southwick

Feb. 23

Amara Eden Colwell, a girl, to Valerie and A.J Colwell

