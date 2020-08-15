GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER

July 11

Serenity L Michals, a girl, to Hannah Michals

July 20

Emberlynn Mary Pernsteiner, a girl, to Robin and Jeramy Pernsteiner

July 23

Loretta Julie Yahvah, a girl, to Katherine and Matthew Yahvah

July 30

Charlotte Beverly Brandt, a girl, to Christina and Michael Brandt

August 6

Opal Reyne Hendrix, a girl, to Kaitlyn Rathbone and Justin Hendrix

No date listed

Liev Anselm Martin, a boy, to Rachel and Bryn Martin

Nohea Namauu, to Jessica Glindeman and Sunny Namauu

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

August 2

Chase Michael Cucchiara, a boy, to Sarah and Corey Cucchiara

August 6

Abdul-Haleem O. Osumah, a boy, to Amina and Abdulakeem

