GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER
July 11
Serenity L Michals, a girl, to Hannah Michals
July 20
Emberlynn Mary Pernsteiner, a girl, to Robin and Jeramy Pernsteiner
July 23
Loretta Julie Yahvah, a girl, to Katherine and Matthew Yahvah
July 30
Charlotte Beverly Brandt, a girl, to Christina and Michael Brandt
August 6
Opal Reyne Hendrix, a girl, to Kaitlyn Rathbone and Justin Hendrix
No date listed
Liev Anselm Martin, a boy, to Rachel and Bryn Martin
Nohea Namauu, to Jessica Glindeman and Sunny Namauu
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
August 2
Chase Michael Cucchiara, a boy, to Sarah and Corey Cucchiara
August 6
Abdul-Haleem O. Osumah, a boy, to Amina and Abdulakeem