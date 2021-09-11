GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER

Aug. 22

Wesley Adams Roth, a boy, to Celia and Matthew Roth

Aug. 25

Arianna Harper-Lynn Dionne, a girl, to Kyle Dionne and Faith Cook

Aug. 31

Mikayla Leslie Jabeth, a girl, to Michelle Stewart and Josh Jabeth

Sept. 1

Landon LaVor James, a boy, to Kathi Pearson and Joseph James

Sept. 2

Adalyn Eloise Smathers, a girl, to Kelsie and Samuel Smathers

Sept. 5

Andromeda Jean Joslyn, a girl, to Lillan and Robert Joslyn

Date NA

Luna Jean Hust, a girl, to Zach Hust and Angelica Riebli

Smarnika Ajay Chinnam, a girl, to Veda Ajay

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Aug. 29

Trafalgar William Jones, a boy, to Adam and Irene Jones

Sept. 2

Stetson Jack Stallcop, a boy, to Adam and Erica Stallcop

Sept. 5

Jasmine Noelani Kamakawiwoole, a girl, to Ashli Villegas and Jermine Kamakawiwoole

Tags

Recommended for you