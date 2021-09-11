GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER
Aug. 22
Wesley Adams Roth, a boy, to Celia and Matthew Roth
Aug. 25
Arianna Harper-Lynn Dionne, a girl, to Kyle Dionne and Faith Cook
Aug. 31
Mikayla Leslie Jabeth, a girl, to Michelle Stewart and Josh Jabeth
Sept. 1
Landon LaVor James, a boy, to Kathi Pearson and Joseph James
Sept. 2
Adalyn Eloise Smathers, a girl, to Kelsie and Samuel Smathers
Sept. 5
Andromeda Jean Joslyn, a girl, to Lillan and Robert Joslyn
Date NA
Luna Jean Hust, a girl, to Zach Hust and Angelica Riebli
Smarnika Ajay Chinnam, a girl, to Veda Ajay
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Aug. 29
Trafalgar William Jones, a boy, to Adam and Irene Jones
Sept. 2
Stetson Jack Stallcop, a boy, to Adam and Erica Stallcop
Sept. 5
Jasmine Noelani Kamakawiwoole, a girl, to Ashli Villegas and Jermine Kamakawiwoole