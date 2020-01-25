PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Jan. 9
Maverick James Engles and Kason Becker Engles, twin boys, to Steven and Stephanie Engles
Jan. 14
Jemeni Aziel Gonzales, a boy, to Jessica Brenes and David Gonzales
Jan. 16
Joyce Oluwasona Aina, a girl, to Mary and Samuel Aina
GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER
Dec. 28
Atreyu Frost Kilborn, a boy, to Melissa Strunk and Jerry Kilborn
Jan. 5
Briana Angel Jarvis, a girl, to Alycia Bond and Justin Jarvis
Jan. 9
Maddox Kyle McCall, a boy, to Kyle and Madison McCall
Jan. 15
David Lee Ternes III, a boy, to Ruth and David Ternes II
Willow Ray Hanvey, a girl, to Savanna Ray Eads Wellman and Randy Hanvey
Jasper James Engerbretson, a boy, to Elisabeth and James Engerbretson
Jan. 18
Daxton Mark-David Raff, a boy, to Mariah and Jeremy Raff