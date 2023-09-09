Max E. “Pat” Patterson, of Pullman, enjoyed three different celebrations July 7-9 to mark his 100th birthday in Pullman.
He was born July 8, 1923, on his family’s farm near Bourbon, Ind., to Goldie and Evert Patterson.
As a child, he worked on farms in northern Indiana.
He graduated from Bourbon High School in 1941 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
He and his high school sweetheart, Annette Patterson were married July 11, 1943, in Michigan.
As a seaman 1st Class, he was stationed at many training centers including Flight Preparatory School at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind.; Civil Aeronautics Authority War Training School at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.; and the U.S. Navy Aviation Technical Training Center in Jacksonville, Fla. He continued his pre-flight training at the University of Georgia in Athens; then to the Naval Air Station, Flight Training Center in Dallas and finally the U.S. Navel Training Station in San Diego. His wife was able to join him at most of these wartime postings.
He was honorably discharged in January 1946 and enrolled at Purdue University, where he graduated in 1949 with a degree in horticulture, also earning a doctorate from there in 1958. In between, he earned a master’s degree in 1953 from Cornell University based in Ithaca, N.Y.
He and his family moved to Pullman in 1958 where he joined the faculty at Washington State College (now Washington State University) where he taught courses in tree fruit production and postharvest physiology. The apple industry benefitted from his research in postharvest physiology using controlled atmosphere storage.
He retired from WSU in 1995 at age 72, and he and his wife enjoyed extensive national and international travel. In his younger years, he enjoyed spending time at his property near Elk River. He is a history buff and particularly enjoyed learning about North American history, the Lewis and Clark expedition and Native American culture.
He is a member of Pullman Presbyterian Church, where he served as deacon and elder.
His wife died in 2017.
He has one son, one daughter, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.