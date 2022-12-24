PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Dec. 5
Sailor Marie Chanski, a girl, to Jordan and Andrew Chanski
Updated: December 24, 2022 @ 3:04 pm
Lirin Fahima Islam, a girl, to Nabittun Nahar and Mamunul Islam
Dec. 6
Nadia Quinn Murillo, a girl, to Mackenzie Peoples and Israel Murillo
Dec. 18
Annabelle Ruth Grahn, a girl, to Susan and Aaron Grahn
Tyson Chance Badger, a boy, to Terri and Chris Badger
Riggs Edward Scott Conley, a boy, to Abbey Wright and Nathan Conley
GRITMAN FAMILYBIRTH CENTER
Dec. 17
Mason Jamez O’Brien, a boy, to Krystal Palmer
