PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Sept. 24
Ocean Slayde Ka’ala’wai D Kalani Mejia, a boy, to Lajoie and Christian Mejia
Oct. 1
Ella Raylynn Nowack, a girl, to Tabitha Bosworth and Fred Nowack
Oct. 2
Channing Lou Rasmussen, a girl, to Mikayla and Craig Rasmussen
GRITMAN FAMILY BIRTH CENTER
Sept. 26
David Antonio Weiss, a boy, to Renee and Eric Weiss
Sept. 28
Otto Patton Happy, a boy, to Jeanne and Danny Happy
Sept. 29
Maverick Bradshaw, a boy, to Taila Scheitel and Christian Bradshaw
WHITMAN HOSPITALAND MEDICAL CLINIC
Sept. 27
Oaklee Anne Arebalo, a girl, to Riley Arebalo and Broc Rodgers
Oct. 3
Reuben Wallace Morgan, a boy, to Holly and Brock Morgan
