The Rev. Gail McDougle, a Peacemaker Award recipient, will serve as guest preacher at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman from Oct. 3 through Dec. 26. She will preach while the church’s current pastor, Steve Van Kuiken, is on sabbatical.
In 2009, McDougle received the Salem (Ore.) Peacemaker Award after years of service to the homeless, immigrant communities, the peace community, and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender/Transsexual and Queer community. McDougle, now retired, is a graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary.
The Community Congregational United Church of Christ offers an alternative Christian perspective and a progressive theology and is focused on social justice and action. Worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings are available both in person at 525 NE Campus St. in Pullman and online via Zoom. Visit pullmanucc.org for more information.