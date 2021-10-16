The downtown Pullman art scene has gotten a boost this fall with the opening of Art Niche LLC, and residents will get a look at the new studio today during an open house to coincide with Washington State University Family Weekend.
Owner Jandie Utzman said the goal of Art Niche LLC is to bring more local art to the heart of the city. The studio, which opened earlier this month, has three permanent artists and some rotating artists. It’s located at 130 N. Grand Ave.
The artists work in a variety of media — painting, photography, woodworking and quilting. The artists Utzman brings in can sell works they’ve already made and take commissions.
This isn’t Utzman’s first Pullman business. In 2019, she opened Dance in Motion, a supply store for items like leotards and shoes. Utzman started that business out of a van and originally hosted pop-up shops, but it is now located at 123 N. Grand Ave. She would come to work and see the big empty windows down the street and the wheels started turning.
“I just saw that great window … and just thought that would be a perfect place to get some more art in … Pullman and help create an art vibe downtown,” Utzman said.
Today’s open house is from noon to 7 p.m. There will be live music from noon to 2 p.m. The business is in the same building as the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, owned by Michael Todd, who also serves as RTOP’s associate director.
“We’re featuring a lot of WSU photography, paintings, just trying to tie it in for this weekend. Just to give parents another thing to do when they’re downtown,” Utzman said.
Destiny Whitcomb had been displaying her art in Pullman businesses for some time before she heard about Utzman and her art studio. The owner of O-Ramen told her about Utzman’s venture and suggested she show her paintings there. too.
Whitcomb said she reached out and quickly found a place for her to show off her art, but also meet other artists.
“It’s been really interesting. There’s been a lot of different artists that have come by and I’ve got to see a lot of different things,” Whitcomb said. “It’s really starting to fill up the space and there’s been a lot more artists in town … I’ve gotten to meet and get to know.”
Mike and Lori Jordan run a woodcrafting side-business called Jordan Custom Woodcrafts and recently added some of their art to the lineup at Art Niche LLC. Being featured in a place that focuses on local art was an honor for them, Lori Jordan said.
They started their business a few years ago after making wood flags and found they enjoyed the creativity afforded to them. They now sell wooden flags, home decor and do-it-yourself craft kits.
“I want all of us to get connected and brainstorm on how we can infuse art, you know, in every possible aspect downtown,” Utzman said. “Just to get a certain vibe, and then work grows from there. Really, the sky’s the limit.”
Art Niche is open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Nelson is the news clerk at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. You can reach her at knelson@dnews.com.