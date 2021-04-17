Building early literacy skills

Spring is the season of new beginnings — a time of fresh blooms, vibrant colors and baby animals — and at the library, early literacy practices.
Your public library can provide a variety of early literacy resources to help you, as parents and caregivers, to engage with your little ones. You are your child’s first teacher, and preparing him or her to read can be easy and fun — whether you are at home or on the go. Latah County Library District’s seven libraries are collaborating on springtime reading readiness in informative, fun ways. Last month parents and caregivers could take advantage of a three-part kindergarten readiness program we called “Spring Into Reading.” Our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is another way you can help your child develop reading readiness skills. Be sure to check our website for more information on this opportunity.
Research shows that a child’s brain develops more from birth through age 5 than at any other time in life. Kids whose parents frequently read and talk with them know more words by age 2 than children who have not been read to. As you journey through early literacy with your child, be sure to consider and include many of the outstanding resources the library has to offer to supplement what you are already doing at home.
One such resource is our Itty Bitty Brain Box collection. There is so much fun stuff packed into these kits. They take all the “thinking” out of it for parents — you just have to play. Each themed box contains books, games, and materials for imaginative play. These boxes incorporate all five early literacy skills of reading, writing, talking, singing and playing. There are several themed boxes to choose from featuring bugs, forest animals, dinosaurs ... the list goes on. Some boxes contain a puppet, whose purpose is to be a fun, peer-like figure to encourage children to engage more readily in conversation. By sharing with a puppet, children use and build their language vocabulary skills. Have the puppet chant a rhyme or retell a story, all while growing their imagination. They will surely delight and encourage your littlest ones.
If you have to wait your turn to check out an Itty Bitty Brain Box (they are wildly popular), mosey on over to the library’s designated board book area. Choose from an exceptional collection of these gems that infants and toddlers love. With especially intriguing pictures of faces and familiar objects, board books help develop fine motor skills and reach relationships among objects. Plus, you’ll love them for their durability.
Singing is a great way to learn new vocabulary and understand sentence structure by slowing down language. From your library’s selection of juvenile music compact discs, take home songs that provide a springboard to family music making and imaginative play that will delight and encourage early literacy. The Laurie Berkner Band CDs are always a hit with preschool age kids.
It’s never too early to begin reading to your child — even babies enjoy and benefit. You don’t have to read piles of books every day. Just pick a time in your day when it fits, and be consistent in reading a little every day. Also, though parents are kids’ top source of reading encouragement, siblings can be inspirational too. For some of us, sibling relationships are the longest relationships we’ll ever experience.
Early literacy is a crucial stage of development that will help prepare your child to read. What seeds you sow early on will prepare your child to succeed in school and beyond.
Sobczyk is the manager of the Genesee branch of the Latah County Library District.