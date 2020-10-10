Cane toads: a problem we don’t have

It sometimes amazes me what states must tolerate while they simultaneously try to eradicate the problem.
Take Florida’s deadly cane toad invasion, for example. Looking a lot like any other toad but bigger, the cane — or bufo — toad can be deadly to pets within 15 minutes of exposure.
The toads produce a deadly neurotoxin from glands located between their head and shoulders when threatened.
To be affected, pets need to pick up the creature and mouth it or swallow it whole. This is yet another good reason to teach your dogs at least to “leave it,” and “drop,” meaning to leave whatever it is alone and second to drop whatever it is from their mouth.
If a dog does get into a cane toad, experts recommend owners immediately wipe out the mouth with a wet cloth and then rinse the mouth with a water hose making sure to keep the dog’s mouth pointing down so it does not swallow the water. Then, they also recommend a trip to your local veterinarian.
Veterinarians have no antidote. They will provide mostly supportive care. If the pet has seizures, they will need to be controlled with medications. Abnormal heart rates and rhythms are corrected medically, too. It is vital to monitor blood glucose, body temperature, blood pressure and hydration
Like many scourges that have befallen our ecosystem in the U.S., it is humans who are to blame for the creature being here. They were imported from the Amazon Basin in the 1930s and ’40s to control pests in sugar cane fields. It did not work. It is also said a pet dealer in the 1950s released some into the wild.
As it turns out, the country was a great habitat for them. Cane toads are flourishing and expanding their range around the Gulf Coast.
Fast forward to today and one finds wildlife agencies asking, almost begging, people to help them capture and kill off the pest. They ask that people do so humanely, too.
For humane euthanasia of any animal, refer to the American Veterinary Medical Association Guidelines for the Euthanasia of Animals: The 2020 edition can be found for free at bit.ly/34wCLoF.
Also, the affected state extension agencies have produced videos on YouTube showing how to humanely euthanize the toads.
On the Palouse, we have our share of legally introduced scourges, too. Cheatgrass, native to Europe, southwestern Asia and northern Africa, was imported and planted on public lands. The thought was it would improve the forage for cattle on rangelands. It didn’t work either.
No less than Aldo Leopold warned that this nonnative, invasive plant threatened Western U.S. habitats. It has spread to infest more than 50 million acres of sagebrush steppe habitat. It represents a tremendous range of fire potential.
Get cheatgrass awns in a dog’s ear and it is likely you will be visiting your veterinarian. The spiky awns will work their way deep into the ear with the motion of the pet. The result is usually a smelly infection scratched raw that is difficult to resolve. The awn must be removed whenever possible.
If awns enter the space at the base of the nails or in the webspace of the feet, they can move remarkable distances in the animal’s limb. Infection follows. Typically, the owner sees a red, hot wound with a tiny opening and the infectious tract can be quite long.
If the infection involves the tendon sheaths or joint space, the resultant infection gets much more difficult to clear. In some cases, surgery may be necessary to remove the awn and treat the infection.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.