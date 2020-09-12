Carneal, Chaudhry wed in Purcellville, Va.

Jessica Rene Carneal and Rishan A.N. Chaudhry were married July 25 by Jessica’s childhood pastor, Dave Milam of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, at Magnolia Garden of Morven Park in Leesburg, Va.
Prayers and Koranic verses were recited by Imam Dr. Zafar Iqbal Noori at the ceremony. Rishan’s brother, Corey Pickelsimer, was best man and Jessica’s twin sisters, Marian and Anna Carneal, were bridesmaids.
Jessica, a graduate of Bridgewater College, is the daughter of Kent and Kestina Carneal of Purcellville. Rishan, a graduate of George Mason University, is the son of Asif and Charla Chaudhry of Pullman.
The couple took a brief honeymoon to the Shenandoah Mountains and will host a party for family and friends in a COVID-19-free world.