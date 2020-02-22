Entrepreneurs are planning to open Spokane’s first “half cafe/half cat sanctuary” this April.
Dubbed Kitty Cantina, the business will be at 6704 N. Nevada St. on the city’s north side. Owners Justyn and Tori Cozza say patrons can order coffee, beer or wine and play with or adopt cats on the premises.
Turns out, it was difficult for the cafe owners to find a place to land. Seems most landlords did not want to mix animals and food services.
According to a piece in the Spokesman-Review, the owners said securing a loan was also difficult. The couple turned to the internet and asked for help. Nearly 300 backers pitched in with donations topping $13,566. Still the lenders wanted to see that the business was viable on paper without the crowd-funding.
In Bellingham, owner Caitlin Unsell opened Neko Cafe to a capacity crowd this past Valentine’s Day. “Neko,” is the Japanese word for cat.
Photos of the business in the Bellingham Herald show long, wooden booth-like benches with walkways on the backs that lead to a number of cat-sized boxes lining the walls to the ceiling. In the boxes, cats lounge, waiting to be petted … or to just keep lounging and ignoring the people.
Capacity for Neko is 25 people, and Unsell recommends making an appointment. The cats come from the Whatcom County Humane Society.
I wouldn’t say I’m against the idea, but I do have questions for the owners of these establishments. In many ways, sanitation can be managed so long as the people regulating the business know what they are doing and the owners stick to a biosecurity protocol.
If these are shelter cats, they are indeed random-source animals, meaning they may be carrying disease.
Many animals in shelters are surgically sterilized and have up-to-date vaccinations, making them more adoptable. My guess is these are the cats being placed in the business.
Properly cleaning the establishment, in Bellingham at least, will likely be a full-time job. There are so many surfaces to be cleaned. Keeping them sanitary (not sterile) and hair-free will be a challenge.
Curiously, none of the reporters I read asked about litter boxes. Where do the kitty-cats go? And do the cats have their own private litter box? Cats don’t do do-do in communal boxes very well.
Liability must be considered, too. From what I’ve seen, children are welcome and encouraged to interact with the cats. That’s a good idea until one of the cats decides they’ve had enough and either bites or scratches a child.
“Well, Mr. Smarty-pants, shelters and humane societies let children in,” say some. True enough, but one could also reasonably surmise there to be different expectations and most times, humane societies aren’t serving food and drink to people.
Still, I am not aware of a shelter or humane society anywhere that is not overrun with cats and kittens. This is especially true as we move more toward spring and summer months when mating and births spike. With reason, almost anything that drops the birth rate of cats and places more cats in welcoming homes is a good thing.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.