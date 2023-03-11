Lawmakers in Illinois are currently considering a bill that would make it illegal for veterinarians to declaw cats under any circumstance.

The Illinois Veterinary Medical Association opposes the bill, but not for the obvious reasons.

Veterinary critics state that veterinarians are simply hungry for money and do not want to get rid of declawing. In truth, declawing is not done frequently enough to be a revenue driver in private practices. It likely doesn’t produce enough profit to pay for a sack of puppy or kitty food.