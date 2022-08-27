My mother made “cat-head” biscuits from scratch. The name referred to the size of the breakfast food.

You can buy an equivalent baked treat from most fast-food restaurants that serve breakfast. But that term, “cat-head,” got me wondering about its origin and whether or not there are other comparisons in our language or others. “Let sleeping dogs lie;” where did this come from?

Actually, the Japanese and others have used references to cats and dogs in their language for centuries. Here is a selected list from an article by Richard Medhurst that appears on Nippon.com I found interesting. Omitted for brevity are the actual Japanese spellings of the phrases but you can find them here: nippon.com/en/japan-topics/b05613/.

Tags

Recommended for you