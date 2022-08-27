My mother made “cat-head” biscuits from scratch. The name referred to the size of the breakfast food.
You can buy an equivalent baked treat from most fast-food restaurants that serve breakfast. But that term, “cat-head,” got me wondering about its origin and whether or not there are other comparisons in our language or others. “Let sleeping dogs lie;” where did this come from?
Actually, the Japanese and others have used references to cats and dogs in their language for centuries. Here is a selected list from an article by Richard Medhurst that appears on Nippon.com I found interesting. Omitted for brevity are the actual Japanese spellings of the phrases but you can find them here: nippon.com/en/japan-topics/b05613/.
A koban was a gold coin in the Edo period (1603–1868). This resulted in the phrase, “giving koban to a cat.” This means providing something to someone who does not understand or appreciate its value, and therebycannot benefit from it.
Katsuobushi are dried bonito (a food fish) flakes. The resulting phrase using the word means “placing katsuobushi alongside a cat.” The wise advice imagines placing the tempting fishy treat next to the animal. This then represents a dangerous situation or one where a high level of vigilanceis needed.
A “cat’s forehead” is used to refer to something that is extremely small. This is often used in reference to real estate such as a garden or plot of land.
We’ve all heard someone say something like, “I don’t want every Tom, Dick, and Harry coming to my house.” The Japanese would say, “I don’t want all the cats and ladies coming tomy house.”
How about the term, “fighting like cats and dogs?” The Japanese have us beat describing such an interaction or relationship as being, “fighting like dogs and monkeys.”
We all know that people talk behind the backs of others. Now that’s not literal, but the Japanese have an even more philosophical view of the matter. They refer to the same thing as being “like the distant howls of dogs.” They further demean the gossip monger as not wanting to be close enough to engage in a real fight.
Married couples quarrel. Most resolve with some level of compromise from both parties especially when viewed across time. The Japanese saying is that, “even dogs do not eat marital quarrels.” The phrase means the otherwise indiscriminate dining of a dog will stop with marital quarrels. Such also advises others to keep their distance from such quarrels.
Our friends in the Far East have a sense of humor as well. “If a dog faces west, its tail is in the east.” The phrase is used to describe someone who states the obvious. We Americans have shortened the statement to, “duh.”
“Bitten in the hand by one’s own dog,” is symbolic of betrayal by a trusted subordinate or family member.
Our take is, “don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”
During World War II in the Pacific Theater, the Japanese were notorious for digging in and building remarkable caves and fortifications ahead of the advancing U.S. military. Often, beach landings by the allies were met initially with very little resistance, meantime the Japanese forces were remaining quiet and calculating. The behavior was referred to as “put on a cat.” That is, they behaved as if they were quiet and harmless. The phrase for similar behavior that we use is, “smart like a fox.”
The Finnish saying, “to lift the cat up onto the table,” has the same meaning as our “elephant in the room;” meaning to bring up an obvious but important topic.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.