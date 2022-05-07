Cats and where they hide

If a cat doesn’t want to be found, it often can pull that off easily.
Cats of all stripes, including some wild big cats, are masterful at hiding. My current cat, for example, will maneuver himself behind our upright washer and dryer combination to not be bothered by us humans or our Boston terrorist pooch. And he’ll stay there for hours.
No one should be surprised by the hiding places cats will find. If they escape to such a place and reappear on their schedule, not yours, don’t be alarmed. It is rare that a cat manages to get somewhere from which it can’t escape.
Many shelters provide simple cardboard boxes in which cats can hide. Such boxes are cheap, easy to acquire and can be recycled or thrown away if sprayed. Studies have shown clearly that cats hiding in boxes (an easily controllable study versus trying to worm your way behind our washer/dryer) are calmer and adapt better to new surroundings.
One intriguing reason cats seem to prefer to hide is not necessarily because they are obeying some distant instinct to attack you and rip your throat out. In the case of most cats, again domestic and wild, is that unlike dogs who organize packs, cats lack the same level of conflict resolution.
Once while fly fishing north of the university cities, I hiked back a ways into the woods to access a part of a stream I knew didn’t get much pressure. Coming off a hillside, and near a rocky ledge, I smelled the familiar odor of a dead animal. I assumed it might be one of the landowner’s cows, a man I had gotten permission from to cross his land.
I took a few steps in the direction of the smell, and it was a small whitetail deer carcass, partially eaten and tucked up under the rocky outcropping. That was enough for me to know this was likely a cougar’s meal cache for the next week, so I backed off.
I never saw a cat around there at any time, but I’d bet a year’s salary it saw me multiple times. I saw fresh tracks many times though.
Some people worry that their domestic cat will suffer and starve if they are hiding for more than a day. That’s not likely. Most domestic cats will eat when food is available and when they want to do so. Again, that may not just be on your schedule.
Most have read accounts of cats getting accidentally locked in moving vans or in storage lockers. Often these accounts sound impossible and lack authentication. There is one case from 2018 however that is intriguing.
Twelve cats were mercilessly locked in their crates and locked inside a storage locker for a documented 17 days in Maine. Seven survived, five died.
When rescued, all seven were hungry and quite dehydrated of course. Care for such metabolically stressed animals should usually be overseen by both intensive care and internal medicine specialists as giving them too much too soon could be fatal.
A criminal investigation was launched against the woman hoarder/hider. Likely though, like so many cases of animal neglect and abuse, not much happened or it was dismissed as a mental health issue.
While animals can have truly remarkable and natural survival adaptations, it does not give one license to see just how good they are. Humans have some such adaptations as well, but we don’t intentionally test them unwillingly.
The advice here is keep an eye on your cats, but don’t worry too much if they disappear for a while either.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.