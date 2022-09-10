Cats show affection, too; just not like a dog might

People are still trying to understand if, despite centuries of domestication, their cats really care for them.

Most often, people compare how dogs and cats show bonding toward humans. Let’s just drop that measuring stick right here, because cats are simply different.

Those differences aside, cats do show affection toward humans and scientists now put those behaviors into several categories.

