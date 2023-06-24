Celebrating history and machines

Judith Durfey stands with the plaque she received after being inducted into the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association Hall of Fame, in the canola fields nearby her home Wednesday outside Pullman.
It was January 2018 when Judith Durfey attended her first Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club meeting with her husband, Jim Durfey. It was an election meeting and then president David Ruark was looking for a replacement.
But none of the members wanted to step forward, and Ruark was getting ready to lock the doors so everyone was forced to make a decision when Judith Durfey made a choice — and said “Heck, I’ll do it.”
Now nearly six years later, Durfey is still president of the Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club and recently was inducted into the National Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association Hall of Fame.
“I am extremely honored because they only award four a year out of the whole nation,” Durfey said.
The national meeting was held June 17 in Merlin, Ore. It was a surprise, she said, because she hasn’t been a member for very long compared to the others — some of whom were reaching 50 years or more.
“It’s a wonderful experience to meet such an outgoing group of people,” Durfey said.
The club meets four times a year and draws its nearly 100 members from as far north as Rathdrum, as far south as Enterprise, Ore., east to Grangeville and west to Moses Lake, Wash. Many members still come to meetings even if they move away from the area, Durfey said, because of the friendships formed.
It isn’t just gas engines that club members are interested in Durfey said, some have hand-cranked machines they restore and keep for historical value. Many machines, like one to grind corn into a powder for cooking, aren’t needed anymore but still have a value in remembering how life used to be.
As president, Durfey wears a variety of hats, including newsletter editor, attending the quarterly meetings and keeping up with events. The newsletter is a new addition and Durfey said she likes to add announcements, members’ project updates, upcoming meetings and events, and anything else she thinks relates to the members.
She makes agendas for the meetings and helps find venues to hold them in. The club has no set meeting place, which allows them to travel around the area and visit museums or club members’ homes.
The club is also active in participating in parades, shows and planning tractor drives, which give members a chance to show their machines off to the public.
Two $500 scholarships are also organized each year by the club for FFA members, Durfey said. The money is raised through a raffle of a children’s pedal John Deere tractor. The children’s tractor is taken around to the shows they attend before an annual raffle.
Judith and Jim Durfey moved to Pullman in the 1980s after farm loan interest rates made farming too expensive to continue. Jim Durfey attended Washington State University to get a masters degree in Agricultural Mechanization and Engineering. He would go on to be the director and instructor of the Agricultural Technology and Management program at WSU.
Judith Durfey also worked at WSU as an admin assistant to the vice president of business affairs, retiring from the university after 30 years.
“Now we’re both retired and having fun at the tractor club,” Durfey said.