Celebrating history and machines

Judith Durfey stands with the plaque she received after being inducted into the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association Hall of Fame, in the canola fields nearby her home Wednesday outside Pullman.

 August Frank/Tribune

It was January 2018 when Judith Durfey attended her first Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club meeting with her husband, Jim Durfey. It was an election meeting and then president David Ruark was looking for a replacement.

But none of the members wanted to step forward, and Ruark was getting ready to lock the doors so everyone was forced to make a decision when Judith Durfey made a choice — and said “Heck, I’ll do it.”

Now nearly six years later, Durfey is still president of the Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club and recently was inducted into the National Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association Hall of Fame.

Recommended for you