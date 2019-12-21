Christmas Eve Worship — 4:30-8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. Family Service at 4:30 p.m. includes children’s bell choir and youth readings. Traditional candlelight service begins at 7 p.m. Both services open to the public. Nursery care provided.
Christmas Eve Service — 5 p.m., Trinity Reformed Church, 101 E. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Scripture reading, carols, candlelit event.
Community Candlelight Service — 5-6:30 p.m., Bonkerz Indoor Playcenter, 2305 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Intersect Community Church. Refreshments, crafts and Santa, followed by candlelight service.
Christmas Eve Family Service — 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Christmas story, carols led by Chelsea Feeney, scripture reading and choir music.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — 6:30 p.m., Concordia, 1015 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman. Traditional carols and message for children.
Christmas Eve Worship — 7-8 p.m., Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Worship, scripture reading and singing.