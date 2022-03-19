Christmas lights come down — finally — for new season

We turned off and took down the last of our holiday lights on daylight saving time eve, March 12. Lee and I probably were just one twanging guitar chord away from sparking a revival of a country song, the one about people who leave their Christmas lights up all year long. I needed our glowing lights to offset winter’s darkness for as long as possible.
Benjamin BadKitten, my companion of 15 years, died on the last day of February, and his death left sadness in my soul. After BBK’s passing, more than a hundred readers and friends wrote messages, cards, personal stories, and even a letter to the editor of the Daily News. Neighbors gave me primroses and pink lily bulbs for planting. Anyone who has lost a beloved animal understands grief, and I’m grateful beyond words for the compassionate community who celebrated my Maine coon cat’s life and offered me comfort and support.
My garden is my Church of Dirt and Flowers, and I’ve spent many hours there lately, even though I knew I was rushing the season. The beds won’t bloom with vivid tulips, daffodils and oriental poppies for at least another month, but I had a fierce need to be outside, on my knees, looking for traces of spring. I used a small cultivator to clear off layers of wet, matted leaves that blocked sunlight from reaching the emerging tips of tulip bulbs.
The wind was wicked-cold every day, and I felt it seeping into my bones as I worked. BBK normally spent the colder months perched high on his cat tower, napping in my writing room, or curled on my lap. If he had been with me last week, though, he might have followed me outside to the flower bed, laying back his ears and twitching his tail to complain about the cold, but ready to resume his dubious efforts as my chief garden staffer.
Some patches of garden soil were still frozen hard enough to send a trowel bouncing off the dirt, but I also found small areas, warmed by the winter sun, where planting was possible. I needed to finish a project that I’d cut short in late autumn, when I realized that Benjamin was seriously ill. By then I didn’t care about the box of tiny bulbs, struggling to sprout in the darkness of our garden shed. If I’d planted them on time and let them hibernate below ground all winter, the bulbs would be flowering by now. It was probably too late to save them, but last weekend I planted them anyway. Maybe the Garden Goddess will conjure a miracle, and I’ll find blue, yellow and purple crocuses blooming with the tulips next month.
I’ve second-guessed myself about whether I should have arranged sooner for Benjamin’s vet to bring him to peace. But I think of an afternoon ten days before he died, when two of my friends came over for coffee. BBK was very frail by then, but he walked into the living room to greet them and posed for a few photos, before he settled beside me in an armchair. He has found his peace now, and I see my sadness as a healthy grief, tinted with love and memories that make me smile. I will be ready for a new season in the garden.
Craft Rozen looks forward to the first day of spring tomorrow, to gardens of bright flowers and extra hours of light, after a dark winter. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com