Colfax resident earns Venture Crew’s Summit award

Colfax’s Emily Cook is among the first in the Northwest Council of Scouts BSA to achieve the Summit, the highest award in scouting’s Venture Crew, the co-ed program created in 1998. The award is equivalent to an Eagle Scout award in the Boy Scouts.
Cook, 20, the daughter of Brad and Linda Cook, received her award March 17 at Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman. Cook has been involved with scouting for her whole life. Her parents were involved in the programs before she was born.
Before Cook was able to join at age 14, she participated in her brother’s Scout troop. She has backpacked on three 50-mile scout trips and hiked a 72-mile, 12-day expedition in New Mexico.
For her Summit project, Cook inventoried and created a filing system for teaching materials and supplies for Sheltering Branch Baha’i School, an annual event averaging 135 participants.
Cook is finishing her junior year at University of Idaho in the natural resources department and hopes to enter a natural resources career.