Pamela Arborgreen has been creating art out of glass for years. When she was given the chance to make something for her Moscow church, she took the opportunity.
Arborgreen calls her art glass collages. They’re made from recycled pieces of glass glued to old windows still in their frames. Much of the glass she uses she’s found at the recycling center or was given to her.
Her latest creation, a rose window, will be part of the significant expansion at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse at 420 Second St.
Rose windows are circular windows in a form suggestive of a rose. Originally the church had three rose windows, but over time one of them became too damaged to keep and had to be removed. Two of them still remain.
The new addition to the church has been in planning, fundraising and now construction stages for some time, with the new space to focus on a place for children’s classes. There also will be an elevator to access the below-ground meeting area and kitchen.
Maryjo Hamilton, a member of the church’s building project steering committee, said the features of the new addition take after the original church, built in 1905. The windows on the building will take the same shape and style of the windows on the orginal.
“We could just try to get a new (window) made like the old ones and we thought, well, this building is for kids basically and much of the programming going on there’s going to be children’s education,” Hamilton said. “So why not have something colorful and modern there to fit the image and the purpose of the building.”
Work on the new rose window began in early August, with Arborgreen wanting to finish it before the school year started, though she didn’t have a lot of time to come to Moscow from her home in Pullman to work on it. Arborgreen and some volunteers spent weeks sorting glass, cleaning it and planning the design.
In the center of the window is a chalice, a symbol of the Unitarian Universalist Church, encased in a double ring and finally, a rainbow in the background.
“It starts as a cascading rainbow up in the top left corner. “ Arborgreen said. “It starts out with red. And it comes down in this rainbow — forms around outside of these rings. So that’s just a sign of ‘everybody is welcome.’”
The glass for the collage was collected from members of the church congregation and from the church itself. Before construction began this summer, staff was cleaning out a boiler furnace room and found pieces of old glass textured with little bubbles and groves. Arborgreen said the Hamiltons, Maryjo and husband, Joel, remembered the glass being from earlier versions of the church’s windows.
When all the pieces were finally in place, Arborgreen and the Hamiltons poured resin over the top as a way to protect it from the weather. When the window is ready to be installed, they will add LED light banks to the back for illumination.
Adding the rose window to the building will provide one of the final steps in what has been a four-year process for the church, which has been in the same building for decades and just recently decided it was time to expand.
“You have to think long and hard before you ask people for the amount of money that this is costing … and the disruption,” Maryjo Hamilton said.
The pandemic, she said, did help in one sense as in-person use of the building has been more limited.
