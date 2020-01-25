Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.