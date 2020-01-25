A new brand of animal foster family is emerging, and the extraordinary benefits it provides is not without risk. As such, it represents an opportunity for a junior lawmaker to get out ahead of a trend and protect the great service it provides.
Most folks are aware of the incredible benefit “fosters” provide to animal control agencies. First off, they reduce the population of dogs and sometimes cats held in the physical shelter.
Behaviorally, they also provide the animals they care for with stimulation and affection, helping make them become more adoptable. Finally, people who foster animals usually throw their calendars away, meaning the pets in their household can stay until someone identifies them online for, hopefully, an even better home.
There is, however, another population of pets in need of fostering. These are the pets who are often targets in domestic violence situations. For domestic violence victims who have pets, there are few safe places for them to go to that will accept pets. Some domestic violence shelters do, but it is not near enough.
Some agencies that work with domestic violence victims also develop temporary housing access for pets. This may be an independent boarding facility or a veterinarian’s office that will take such animals in for relatively short periods of time.
Perhaps a better solution may be developing in some cities now. A different group of fosters are being solicited to care for the pets of victims for an indefinite period until their lives are resettled. It begins back at the animal shelters.
In 2017, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control created just such a program in an obvious first step. Recently in Palmdale, Calif., just such a case was featured on local television news, written by Phillip Palmer.
Ordered by a judge to leave her home for her safety, a woman grabbed her dogs and left in her car. For two days, they lived in her car while she roamed the county looking for a place to stay.
She chanced upon the Palmdale Animal Care and Control Facility, where the gentleman working there welcomed her and her dogs and assured her the pets would be in a safe place.
Technically, the accommodation was just free boarding for a temporary period, but the woman’s dogs also got examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped for identification. That freed her to go find housing options for herself and the dogs, without having to leave them in a hot car or elsewhere.
She did find shelter and, despite visiting her dogs often, the day she took them to leave was tough, recognizing the kindness provided to her by the shelter system.
The subsidized program in L.A. County also is supported by several charities. The system also provides social services and homeless services advisers to the displaced.
Make no mistake, pets are often the subject of domestic violence. Abuse of animals is used to torment, torture and control the people who are the primary target. The demand for safe houses far outstrips the number available. So, the next logical step is a corps of volunteer homes willing to take in displaced pets.
The risks are that no one protects those fosters from becoming the domestic violence monster’s next target. As a result, volunteers are few and far between.
Good law written and passed now could protect the identity of those who would step up to do such fostering. And it would help fortify and enhance a system struggling to keep up, not just for the pets, but for the people, too.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.