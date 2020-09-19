For years, every time I published a novel, I knew I was guaranteed at least one great review. My sister, Kristie Kirkpatrick, the outgoing Whitman County Library Director, would interview me and write a column in this space about her little brother’s newest book.
She was my first editor, too, at our family magazine, Reader’s Indigestion (circulation 3). Whether it’s securing a Gates grant or building a much-needed community center in Colfax, Kristie has always been matter-of-fact about her accomplishments, and quick to give others credit. So, with her retirement this month (at 38, if my math is correct) it gives me great pride to turn the tables and interview my brilliant sister.
Q: Do you remember your first day?
Kristie: The Rosalia branch manager in 1987. I was young and the librarian training me was a sweet grandma who had held the position for 10 years. Then, the two previous Rosalia librarians, also grandma-aged, joined us for a newspaper photo. Now, suddenly, 33 years have passed and I’m the sweet grandma training a smart, young replacement!
Q: What’s been the biggest change in your time there?
Kristie: While the library’s important role in democracy hasn’t changed (equal access for all, intellectual freedom, literacy, education) our mission and work have changed immensely. We still provide books and materials but now there are e-books, databases, online coursework, computers and Wi-Fi access, technical assistance, educational classes, cultural programming, community events, children’s literacy, STEM learning, resume building, skills training, job search assistance, economic development partnerships and projects and so much more.
Q: What are your proudest achievements?
Kristie: I am truly amazed at all our little library system has accomplished. I’m probably proudest of the support our community has consistently shown. Over the years, they’ve approved every election measure, supported every library building project and The Center in Colfax, gave generously at our auctions and fundraisers, volunteered thousands of hours and sent notes of thanks and encouragement to our staff and to me. People in Whitman County value education and libraries and I am so proud to have been a part of that.
Q: You’ve brought amazing author events to Whitman County with programs like Everybody Reads. What has been your second-favorite author event (assuming a certain brother is No. 1)?
Kristie: Honestly, I can’t choose. Luis Urrea’s stories brought me to tears; Gregg Olsen is one of the funniest people I’ve ever spent five days and toured 15 libraries with; sharing Chris Crutcher’s presentation with my children meant so much; and George Aguilar’s native stories from “When the River Ran Wild” struck such a chord with me. And you are correct that your work as featured author for Everybody Reads was my absolute favorite. Speaking of which, can we line up one last presentation for your new book, “The Cold Millions?”
Jess: Maybe. If I get invited back to your lake cabin.
Q: Finally, where do you see the library going in the next few years?
Kristie: The role of libraries is so important and diverse. I think Coronavirus will intensify the economic hardships, educational needs and social isolation of so many people that libraries will be even more vital. For myself personally, I cannot wait to enjoy the library as a patron, reading all the time, attending exercise classes, book club, and guest presentations, bringing my grandkids to library programs, having a staff member show me how to use the Kindle I bought 10 years ago and joining Friends of the Library.
Jess Walter is the brother of outgoing Whitman Library Director, Kristie Kirkpatrick. He is the author of nine books, most recently, “The Cold Millions,” out Oct. 26.