The American Library Association reported that 2021 saw a dramatic uptick in challenges to library books, particularly those focusing on LGBTQ, intersex and asexual issues and those written by Black, Indigenous and other people of color (bit.ly/3FbPFII).
Attempts to stifle diverse voices often prompt outrage, as they should. However, the public is often not aware of the other collection development practices, policies, and tools that restrict library professionals’ ability to build a collection that reflects the unique voices and experiences of the community.
The public should feel outrage about these, too. Inclusion of diverse voices and experiences in a library allows people to feel welcome, heard and seen. It connects library users to the larger world, making it possible to appreciate people and perspectives outside our own lived experiences.
I am writing specifically from an academic library perspective, and there are three aspects of collection development that I would like to highlight.
The first is publishers. Academic librarians often prioritize books distributed by university publishers, ensuring that we are purchasing high quality research. This, however, may ignore knowledge and ideas being exchanged outside of academia, which may be creative, cutting edge or inclusive of voices that do not only come from institutions that were historically built on privileging the work of white men.
A comic book may better reflect an individual’s experience than a book from Harvard University, but together, these can work in tandem to build knowledge and provide more inclusive ideas and experiences. Thinking critically and creatively about the publishers and authors that we purchase materials from is one way to make our collections more inclusive. Additionally, publishers must assess what worldviews are reflected in their publications, and whose voices they are silencing.
The second area is the vendors from whom we select our materials. Vendors work with numerous publishers to streamline collection purchasing for librarians. While they have recently provided easier access to alternative presses, they also heavily promote well-known publishers and authors.
As a time-saver, I rely on “Spotlight Lists” to purchase materials, trusting that the vendor has preselected materials that reflect the diversity of their catalog, but I do not know the full extent of the biases that are present in these selections.
The third area that patrons may not consider when browsing the shelf are librarians. Library materials do not just magically appear. Librarians must critically reflect on their own practices and biases when building a collection that best meets the needs of their community, creating an inclusive space where all feel respected and welcome.
Some libraries carry out diversity audits of collections (for more on this, see this article from Library Journal at bit.ly/3r2jjLH. As part of a larger initiative to address Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or DEI, at WSU Libraries, we are currently reviewing all collection development policies to ensure that DEI values play a role in our purchasing considerations. These are all time-consuming endeavors that librarians lacking institutional support might not be able to undertake.
After putting materials on the shelf, it is also a librarian’s job to assist patrons with evaluating information for their own purposes, whether through informal discussions at the desk, or through more formal classroom instruction. Every day, librarians make difficult choices about what information we place on our shelves and promote when talking to students and researchers.
Exclusion of diverse voices and identities does not just come from public spectacles of book challenges; some of this exclusion is already embedded into the systems and people that play a part in creating these collections. And truly, some exclusion in these public institutions is necessary, when authors that promote misinformation or oppression create an atmosphere where only some people feel welcome.
We must feel outrage at the blatant censorship that promotes intolerance, but we should also begin to question the systems of information production and distribution that have been built on excluding entire groups of people. Making all people feel welcome to enter and use the library extends beyond the physical space to the characters and knowledge we find in our collections.
We all — librarians, publishers, vendors and members of the community — must work to ensure that all of our readers feel welcome and seen, and that they can get the information they need and that reflects the full spectrum of knowledge and experience in our world.
Hvizdak is a humanities librarian at Washington State University.