Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.