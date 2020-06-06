In September 2017, the Better Business Bureau released the results of a comprehensive study they conducted on pet sales fraud and theft. Their estimates then were 80 percent of online sponsored ads were fraudulent.
In a recent case, a Los Angeles resident was bilked out of more than $60,000 for a dog that never arrived. The average scam, though, is small potatoes, usually $100 to $1,000. You can find the entire report here: bit.ly/2ME163r.
A pie chart lists the breeds most frequently used in scams. The top 10 are French bulldogs, Yorkshire terriers, Pomeranians, bulldogs, huskies, golden retrievers, Shihtzus, parrots, Malteses and pugs.
Yes, you read correctly, parrots, as in the birds, are the eighth most fraudulently trafficked animals. Anyone who knows the bird business knows that industry has been plagued by crime at all levels for decades. I feel badly for anyone trying to make a legitimate living in the pet bird trade.
Almost 10 percent of all Frenchies offered for sale are fraud bait. At the other end of the spectrum, Welsh corgis are rarely trafficked at less than 2 percent used as bait.
This area of commerce is rife with crime because of several things. Not the least of which is human emotion. People love pets and people are lonely, especially now. Add to that online solicitations with high quality digital photos even the dead could take with any smartphone.
Then let’s add the ability to spend money in almost any form easily online and we have the makings of a perfect storm. And don’t overlook the established rings of thieves in western Africa. They already have the infrastructure set up and are ready to bilk.
The BBB says almost 13 percent of all their complaints involve pet sales scams. Know too, there are lots of folks who get robbed who are too embarrassed and ashamed to report being a victim. Overall, in 2015, the BBB recorded 37,000 complaints concerning some form of pet sale or service.
The U.S. is hardly alone. Australia and Canada both report increasing numbers of complaints.
Perhaps you are thinking these are lonely old people with lots of money who get taken advantage of all the time, right? Wrong. Most complaints are coming from consumers in their 20s and 30s. One might add too, that in general, that population is the least capable of affording such spending on purebreds and the veterinary bills that accompany them.
As said here and elsewhere though, pets, including dogs, cats, and birds especially, are the children of the 21st century for many couples and households. Television ads amp up the appeal of certain breeds from time to time. Right now, Frenchies are hot, as are pugs, and the omnipresent black and yellow Labrador retrievers always portrayed as dumb.
In the online scam trade, the key to successful scams are anything that is little, has eyes positioned like a baby humans’ on the front of their heads, and has a preferable fur type (it varies from person to person). Oh, and you do not need a live animal either. Those appealing photos? They are all over the internet to copy and steal.
To avoid a scam, ALWAYS inspect the pet first, in person. Don’t rely on just photos or video. If all you can do is a photo or video, be smart. Google Chrome allows you to place the cursor over a photo and right click. It allows you to follow an internet search of the photo. There are also other tools like tinyeye.com that can do the same.
