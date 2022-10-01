We live in an always-changing world, and we’re constantly implored to learn new skills, particularly when it comes to technology. But doing so isn’t easy. Once we leave a formal school setting, how are we supposed to keep up? Many of the free resources we find online are fairly low quality, and often ask for our personal information. Or there’s a free component, but to access quality instruction, you have to pay — usually some sort of monthly subscription fee. And we all know those monthly subscriptions add up fast.

Another issue is that many software programs (sorry, they’re “apps” now, I know) change constantly. Things that used to update every few years now seem to change every month. It is even difficult to keep up using instruction manuals and textbooks. Sometimes it seems as soon as a book is published, it’s out of date. In fact, for many apps these days, instruction books are not published at all.

Neill Public Library cardholders can pursue lifelong learning with access to LinkedIn Learning, a robust online resource with more than 12,000 courses. New courses are added and existing courses are updated frequently, and you can learn at your own pace. And Whitman County Library cardholders have access to LinkedIn Learning as well.

