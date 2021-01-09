Are you looking for something different to change the pace of your COVID-19 days? Look no further than one of the seven branches of the Latah County Library District. You can visit us in person (please wear a mask or pick one up at the door) or online and take advantage of our many services. Here are just a few.
Have you been thinking about starting a book club or do you need a set of books for your long-established club? We have book club kits that make it easy to get your hands on books for everyone in your group. Each kit contains eight books and a discussion guide to help jump-start your reading conversations. Or maybe you’d like to start a book club with your young children. We have family book club kits, each containing four copies of a book, plus additional subject-related material, so you and your kids can snuggle up this winter with the same book.
Do you have a physical limitation that prevents you from reading a standard print book? Try our large-print or youth Braille books or sign up for the Idaho Commission for Libraries’ talking book service. This free service provides books, magazines and equipment to the visually impaired and those who are unable to hold books or turn pages because of a physical disability. Information about this service can be found on our website.
Are you taking a class and need to have an exam proctored? If you are a University of Idaho student or live in Latah County, you can email the library at proctoring@latahlibrary.org to set up an appointment to come in and take your exam. Free first-come, first-served proctoring services are available at the Moscow Library from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and at branch library locations by prior arrangement.
Do you need to print or photocopy a document? We can help with that too. Copies and prints can be done in the library for 10 cents per page for a black-and-white document.
Are you ready for a family game night? We have Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza and many more board games that can be checked out from all of our library locations.
Are you longing for more daylight hours? You can check out one of our Verilux Happy Light kits. It includes a sunlight therapy lamp, a “Yoga for Energy & Stress Relief” DVD, a book on beating seasonal affective disorder, and a “Cards for Calm” set.
If you or someone you know could use a little help staying warm this winter, the Moscow Library is participating once again as both a drop-off and pick-up location for Chase the Chill. You can donate new hats, mittens, scarves, ear muffs, headbands and socks in a bin inside the library or pick up something to take home with you from the selection of individually packaged items hanging from the outside railing.
If you don’t feel comfortable spending time in the library, we have programs and services for you as well. We offer curbside hold pickup, video streaming through Kanopy, digital magazines from Flipster, online storytimes, children’s storytime kits and a weekly digital book club for adults. Check out our website and Facebook page or give us a call for more information.
Want to try a fresh air library? Families can take a “story stroll” on Moscow’s Main Street: walk from one business partner to the next to read a special children’s book through the window one page at a time, beginning at One World Café.
Are you stumped by the latest message on your computer or have questions about another electronic device? Maybe you want to learn how to use your e-reader? You can contact the library to set up an appointment to meet with one of our tech team members to help you out over the phone, or you can watch one of the tech tip tutorials posted on our website.
Finally, did you know that we have more than 20 databases that you can access from home? Take a class through Universal Class, try a new recipe from A to Z World Food, repair your car using the Chilton library, or learn a language with Pronunciator. All of the databases are free to use with your library card.
Whether you are visiting us in person or from the comfort of your home, the Latah County Library District has something for you. We hope you visit us soon.
Lisa Egan is the access services manager for the Latah County Library District.