My husband, Lee, and I are staying close to home because of the spreading coronavirus. This week we felt the effects of social distancing when our older grandson turned 13. On the afternoon of his birthday, I stood on the front porch and watched Josh and our three younger grandkids through their living room window. We did some lip reading, a lot of smiling, and a virtual group hug before I waved goodbye. Our family lives only a few blocks down the street, but for now we have to communicate through a pane of glass. When the weather warms up, Lee and I, our daughter, son-in-law and the kids will all sit outside, spaced six feet apart, and laugh and talk until we’re hoarse.
Every morning I look out at Henry’s garden, a special bulb bed named for my younger grandson. Last fall Henry sold me a collection of tulip, hyacinth and bluebell bulbs as part of a school fundraiser for an outdoor learning trip. The McCall Outdoor Science School (MOSS) is a weeklong adventure in the mountains of central Idaho. Henry and other fifth-graders would have used the outdoors as a classroom, studying nature and the science of ecology. His garden will be blooming soon, but MOSS was canceled this month, as a protective measure against the virus.
My Maine coon cat, Benjamin BadKitten, seems to have hopped back on the love train. Months ago, I wrote several columns chronicling his on-again, off-again infatuation with a mysterious blonde cat who never appeared until after dark. She was lean, nearly gaunt and wore no collar, so I worried that she was homeless. Many nights I’d see Benjamin sitting across from her on our porch, practicing social distancing before it was medically necessary. Eventually BBK, the gallant suitor — or wimpy chump — started inviting her inside for late-night snacks. But before winter’s end, the blonde stopped coming around, and I feared she had drifted up to the Great Salmon Fest in the Sky.
Last week, though, I saw her familiar gold face in daylight, peering in our living room window. She looks healthy now, well fed and sleek, and she’s wearing a collar. Apparently she’s still carrying a torch for the BadKitten, and their new meet-up spot is under Lee’s truck in the driveway. An informant revealed they’ve also resumed their occasional late-night rendezvous. The narc is our 21-year-old calico cat, Tessa the Vague, whose uncharacteristic hissing and growling recently woke me at 3 am. Our old girl needs her rest and enjoys her meals, so she ratted on Benjamin when she caught him sneaking his girlfriend into our house — and then sitting on his fat hindquarters while the blonde scarfed up all the leftovers in the food bowl. In this time of high anxiety, a strange cat in my office seemed pretty harmless. I whispered a greeting, watched Blondie sprint down the hall, and then heard the cat door flap open and shut. Soon after, I fell back to sleep and dreamed of blooming tulips — but we’ve been locking the cat door most nights now.
Sydney Craft Rozen carries a mental snapshot from this week, of her two little granddaughters, bouncing on the sofa and beaming while they waited for her to meet them at the window. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com