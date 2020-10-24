This school year’s start has looked very different for many parents and educators, leaving them searching for online learning resources to support their student’s studies and educational growth. We are here to help. Neill Public Library offers a variety of online learning resources. You can take a free online technology class, find reliable sources for your research projects, learn a new language, read along with your favorite stories and more with a Neill Pubic Library card.
Neill Public Library’s online resources are accessible through the library’s website; all you need is your library card and an internet connection. If you do not have a library card, call us today (509) 334-3595 to sign up. Neill Public Library cards are free and available to everyone.
Cardholders have access to Libby, a digital ebook and e-audiobook service through the Washington Anytime Library. You can enjoy best-selling novels, well-known classics, self-improvement guides, kids activity books, student math workbooks and much more all on your own time.
If you cannot find a particular title, whether for school or recreation, place a request using our online materials suggestion form located on our “Using Your Library” page. We will do our best to locate a copy for you (digital or print).
Databases are an excellent student resource that can help prepare reports, research, and find detailed information from scholarly and reliable sources. Databases particularly useful for K-12 students include:
A to Z the USA: The world’s largest U.S. state information database with access to thousands of U.S. state reports, articles, and images (e.g., flags, maps, license plates).
CultureGrams: See the world’s people as they live with country reports that deliver a local perspective on daily life, history, and culture. Articles encompass the people and societies of U.S. states and over 180 countries.
History Study Center: A one-stop history resource, offering historical reference material from ancient to modern history.
SIRS Discoverer: Designed for young researchers with over 1,900 magazines, newspapers, and government documents from 1981 through the present. Titles include Cricket, Current Science, National Geographic Kids, Ranger Rick, Scholastic and Time for Kids.
TumbleBook Library: A collection of animated, talking picture books that teaches children the joy of reading in a format they’ll love.
TeenBookCloud: A collection of ebooks, graphic novels, educational videos and e-audiobooks for middle and high school grades.
Find even more at-home learning tools like Kanopy (online streaming service), lynda.com (online-training courses), and Mango (language courses) on our online resources page.
For our youngest students, new online storytimes will be available soon. Online storytime is on our website and the city of Pullman Youtube page. Both sites contain a list of stories you can watch at any time.
We are also happy to announce that new nononline resources will be available for our students when they need a screen break. Look out for our soon-to-come youth take-home kits!
We look forward to seeing you at curbside while work is underway on plans for limited indoor library services. Happy reading!
Rachael Ritter is the youth services technician at Neill Public Library. She can be reached at (509) 338-3175.