As I work from home, planning library STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) programs for the summer reading program — fingers crossed — and school visits next fall, I’ve realized a few things. One being that Library Nichole, a nickname for me from the 5-and-younger set, is NOT made for sitting.
During a normal work day, I’m bouncing from classroom to classroom or going school to schools carrying, pulling and dragging boxes of robots, Hot Wheels, Ozobots, Micro Bits, Little Bits, Snap Circuits and books to give students a hands-on STEAM learning experience. I realized I am just as excited as they are when the noise level of the classroom peaks and the teacher rushes to shut the door. But here in my dining room, it’s quiet. Too quiet. The only interruption is from my son, a high school junior, alternating in asking “Mom, what can I eat?” and “Mom, what can I do now?”
This is not a normal school day for him either. It’s our new “normal” together, parent and child at home on the Palouse and across the nation. Since it isn’t possible to share my lessons with students in person, let me pass along to parents some of the resources I use at the library to incorporate into storytime, STEAM programs and school outreach. And also introduce some new resources I’ve discovered.
Some of my favorite letter recognition and alphabet coloring pages used in storytime are printed from www.education.com and www.twistynoodle.com. While school is out, education.com is offering free access to downloadable worksheets. These are worksheets for grades PK-5 in word study, math and reading. If your little one is starting to trace his letters, download free customizable worksheets from www.twistynoodle.com.
During library K-3 robotics lessons, students use their robot in place of dice during math games. No need for a robot, just a simple die will let little ones brush up on counting with printable math games like Roll-a-Robot or Roll-a-Bunny available at www.inspirationmadesimple.com. Keep children entertained with hands-on STEAM activities, DIY projects, Lego lessons found at www.littlebinsforlittlehands.com, www.frugalfun4boys.com and www.sciencebuddies.org.
Recently I discovered “QuarnTime” livestream on YouTube. This fun, family-friendly science for your 7- through 12-year-olds airs 8-10 a.m. Monday through Friday mornings. Science Mom and Math Dad feature science lessons, experiments, math activities, games and a daily drawing prompt. Youth can submit art from the daily art prompt with the possibility of being featured the next day.
Listen to a picture book or find a new chapter book via the “Storyline Online” and “Tumblebooks” links on the library website, www.whitco.lib.wa.us. Download a “read-along” book. As an audio book is read, text highlights allow young readers to follow along using the Libby app and WA Anytime Library.
While navigating this new “normal” is overwhelming for all of us, parents and educators, there are so many great resources out there to share. I hope this short list makes online learning a bit easier. Oh, I almost forgot. Exercise! For fun, family movement visit www.family.gonoodle.com or go out and shoot some hoops. That’s where I’m headed!
Nichole Kopp works in youth and technology services at Whitman County Library.