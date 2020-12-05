Although consumption of seafood is part of a healthy diet, there are some food safety concerns you need to be aware of when consuming raw seafood. Raw seafood can be contaminated with disease causing bacteria and parasites and needs to be handled properly to reduce your risk of foodborne illness.
Raw finfish, such as those used for sushi, sashimi or ceviche, can often carry parasites such as tapeworms and roundworms. Most state retail food codes, including the Washington State Retail Food Code, require most species of fish that will be served raw or partially cooked to undergo parasite destruction before it can be served to the consumer. The food code lists three methods that can be used to accomplish this:
Keep food frozen and stored at a temperature of -4 F (-20 C) or below for 168 hours in a freezer.
Keep food frozen at -31 F (-35 C) or below until solid and stored at -31 F (-35 C) for 15 hours.
Keep food frozen at -31 F (-35 C) or below until solid and stored at -4 F (-20 C) or below for a minimum of 24 hours.
However, it is important to note that most freezers in the home cannot reach the required temperatures or maintain these temperatures for a long enough period to ensure proper parasite destruction. Given this, if you are going to be preparing raw or undercooked finfish, it is important to make sure you are buying the fish from a reputable seller that can guarantee the fish has already undergone parasite destruction and is suitable for making raw fish-based foods like sushi.
Another concern with raw seafood is contamination with Vibrio species, which are pathogenic bacteria. Vibrio is generally associated with warm coastal waters but has become a growing concern in the Pacific Northwest. This organism is generally associated with raw oysters, but can also contaminate other seafood including crustaceans such as lobster and shrimp, and finfish.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vibriosis, the disease caused by Vibrio, results in 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States every year. Symptoms of the disease include watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills within 24 hours of infection and symptoms generally last three days. Although severe illness is rare, individuals with a weakened immune system, have liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia, or those taking stomach acid reducing medications are at increased risk for severe disease or death.
There is a common misconception that adding acid (e.g. lemon juice) to ceviche and other raw seafood “cooks” the fish thus rendering it safe to eat. Although lemon juice may prevent bacteria from growing, it will not kill any bacteria, viruses, or parasites already present on raw seafood. It is also important to note that although proper freezing can destroy parasites, it will not kill bacteria or viruses. The only way to ensure destruction of bacteria or viruses is by cooking seafood to 145 F as measured using a food thermometer.
As with any food, it is important to ensure seafood is handled properly after purchase. Be sure seafood is kept cold after purchasing and placed in the refrigerator (at below 40 F) or freezer as soon as you return home. Fresh or defrosted seafood should be kept refrigerated and used within two days after purchasing. If the seafood is not going to be consumed within two days, it should be wrapped tightly in food grade plastic, foil or moisture-proof paper and stored in the freezer.
When preparing seafood, avoid cross-contamination of other foods by following these tips:
Keep seafood physically separated from other foods.
Always wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after handling and before touching other foods.
Always wash cutting boards, utensils, and countertops with soap and hot water after preparing seafood, and before preparing other foods.
For more information on how to safely handle raw seafood please visit https://bit.ly/2TGd1RM.
Stephanie Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu. If you have a food safety question you would like to see appear in this column, send your question to us at food.safety@wsu.edu.