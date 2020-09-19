Lots of questions and finger-pointing arises when a region faces a poor air quality situation like the Palouse has experienced this past week.
And there are lots of recommendations for what to do and not do with domestic animals when air quality deteriorates. The why and how of wildfire smoke exposure, however, rarely is mentioned.
Let’s start at the logical beginning. What air pollution “numbers” do animal owners need to concern themselves with? The Air Quality Index, or AQI, is a linear scale that runs from 1 to 500. One is great and 500, which we exceeded this last week, is really bad.
The AQI is divided into six categories. Each category corresponds to a different level of health concern that you have all heard by now. The four worst levels for people, from 101 to 500, are also the worst for most, but not all animals.
As a rule of thumb, if it is bad for humans it is bad for mammals. Of course, for any human or mammal with cardiac disease or breathing difficulties such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, for example, the risk is higher.
Birds, especially pet birds, are extremely susceptible to particulates and chemical contamination of the air. Simply overheating a nonstick pan on the stove or burning a meal preparation is enough to kill many pet birds. Birds are susceptible to inhaled toxins because of their unique and very efficient respiratory system.
Each breath of inhaled air is passed through the lungs twice, and the gaseous exchange mechanism in the blood vessels is ultra-efficient. Birds are able to draw more oxygen out of the air (essential for their high metabolic rate) than can mammals. This efficiency also drags along almost any other stuff in the air and most of it is absorbed with equal effectiveness, even toxins.
Many materials, such as candles or air-fresheners, paint fumes, dander, feather dust, strong odors and scents, tobacco smoke and of course wildfire smoke can all adversely affect birds. If one owns pet birds, they must protect them from conditions like we see now. Your family veterinarian is your best source of advice.
Smoke presents two specific hazards. The first and literally most obvious are the particulates in the smoke. The smaller and higher the concentration, the more potential risk the smoke carries. The second hazard are the chemical components of wildfire smoke. Too numerous to enumerate here, suffice to say that wildfire smoke does indeed carry high amounts of toxic chemicals that are best to avoid.
Animal owners need to watch for signs including coughing or gagging, increased breathing rate, difficulty breathing, open mouth breathing and increased noise when breathing. Eye irritation and excessive watering of the eyes can be common as can throat or mouth inflammation and increased nasal discharge.
Any time breathing is difficult, rapid, or inefficient, fatigue and weakness set in faster. If prolonged it can lead to disorientation or stumbling and a reduced appetite and thirst.
On a southern Idaho ranch where I worked as an undergraduate, in the smoke the ranch horses were much more subdued and less willing to work. Those we did rope out of the corral walked slower, did less, and were gassed sooner when conditions from the commonly occurring wildfires were making things smoky.
We got a message from a person to Washington State University’s veterinary college wondering how they could keep up their dog’s outdoor exercise safely during these smoky times.
The answer is pretty simple. Can’t. Don’t. Wait. It will pass.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.