When the lights dim and the curtain rises this week at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman, the actors — some local, some not — will be ready for their performance of “Company.”
Local actors like Monica Evans, of Moscow, will join guest professional actors on stage in a show directed by RTOP’s John Rich, who was aided by New York City-based actress Petralina Rae, who handled choreography and musical staging.
“Company” is a musical by Stephen Sondheim about a man nearing 35 who explores the value of marriage and loneliness. Throughout the play, the main character shuffles through memories with his friends who are married or single to weigh the pros and cons of both. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1970 and won six Tony Awards.
RTOP’s performances of “Company” opened Thursday and continue through Feb. 27.
Evans plays the character “Jenny,” and said getting involved in the theater was something fun for her to do after work. She got involved for the first time in February 2020 after she had graduated college. She was able to do one production at RTOP before COVID-19 stopped live performances.
“I was just at a point in my life where I had graduated college, got married and had some space in my life to fill with a hobby. I was looking for an outlet for singing and dance,” Evans said. “(I) stumbled upon the RTOP website and saw they were doing the show, “She Loves Me,” which is just one of the best musicals that I know.”
Evans auditioned, got a callback and then a part in the show, so when she learned about “Company,” she knew she wanted to get involved. This time around, the theater had virtual auditions with a few in-person callbacks.
RTOP has been bringing in professional actors for the last few years to add to their local actors, which has added to the feeling of professionalism the theater aims for. Associate Director Michael Todd said having the professionals come in has taught him many things as an actor and about the theater in general.
Rich said many of the local actors are seasoned performers who want to put on a good show, and the addition of the professional cast members has added more polish to their performances.
“The blending of the local and professional has been beautiful,” Rich said.
Evans agreed.
“It’s been really amazing,” Evans said. “I love to get to know new people. I’m a civil engineer, so I work with a lot of people who are very technical and black and white. It’s really exciting for me to get to know people who are just outlandishly creative for a living.”
While COVID-19 stopped in-person performances for two years, Todd said the pandemic gave RTOP time to expand what it offers the community. One addition was virtual lessons for RTOP’s performing arts school. The theater also opened a gift shop in the box office space and offered space in the building for small businesses.
Todd said the community has shown great support for the theater and they look forward to having everyone back in for performances.
“Exciting times, some growing pains, learning some lessons, pivoting and there’s a constant grind involved administratively, but we’re optimistic and positive for what the future holds,” Todd said.
The Regional Theatre of the Palouse asks for attendees to wear a mask and present their vaccination cards when coming to shows.
“Company” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today with a 1:30 p.m. show Sunday, with more shows scheduled for next week.
For a complete list of show information, visit rtoptheatre.org/current-production. Biographies and photos of the show’s actors can be found on RTOPs Facebook page.
